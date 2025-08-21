Ex-Warrington Wolves forward Zane Musgrove leaves Oldham

FORMER Warrington Wolves forward Zane Musgrove has left Oldham with immediate effect.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs, Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons player joined Warrington ahead of last season, linking up with coach Sam Burgess, an old Souths teammate, and played 38 times for them.

However, Musgrove left midway through the 2025 Super League campaign following an off-field issue and linked up with Championship high-flyers Oldham.

The 29-year-old played just three times for the Roughyeds, with an eight-match ban being handed to Musgrove for unacceptable language meaning he wouldn’t be able to play for the second-tier outfit until later this week.

However, the club and Musgrove have now parted ways.