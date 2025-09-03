Castleford Tigers announce unblocking of fans on social media

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced that they will be unblocking fans on social media “to grow relationships” with the supporter base.

Under new owner Martin Jepson, the Tigers have attempted to bridge the gap between the club and the supporters, reintroducing initiatives such as the community Bonfire Night celebration and establishing new entertainment pop-ups around The Jungle.

Now the club has taken the step to start afresh with some fans that have been blocked on social media.

In a statement released by the Tigers last night, it said: “In a further attempt to grow relationships with the fanbase and focus on a more positive future, we can confirm that fans who have previously been blocked on social media by the Club will be unblocked, creating a fresh start as we look ahead to an important year.

“Only supporters who have used racial, sexist, or homophobic comments will remain blocked from Club channels.

“This measure has been taken to encourage supporters to engage openly with the Club ahead of our centenary year, although we will take this opportunity to confirm that any abusive behaviour will not be tolerated moving forward.”