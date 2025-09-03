Off-contract St Helens star joins Barrow Raiders

OFF-CONTRACT St Helens winger Tee Ritson has found a new club – with a very familiar feel to it.

The Thai international has joined Barrow Raiders on a permanent deal from 2026, after spending the bulk of the 2025 Championship season with the Cumbrian club.

Ritson has history with the Raiders, having scored 81 tries in 89 appearances over two spells, though his current campaign was cut short by a devastating injury.

The winger leaves Saints having scored three tries in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Ritson said: “I’m delighted to be signing for Barrow.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time back on loan here this year, and I’m grateful to everyone at the club and to all the fans for welcoming me back with open arms.

“I’m at a point in my career now where I just want to be playing regularly and enjoying my rugby, and that’s exactly what I’ve been doing this past year.

“I’m gutted that my season has been abruptly cut short, but I’ll be doing everything I can to get myself in the best shape possible so I can hit the ground running when the time comes.

“It’s exciting to be a part of this group once again. I’m hoping the knowledge and experience I’ve gained along the way will benefit the team, and I’m really looking forward to ripping in with everyone.”

Raiders boss Paul Crarey had this to say on the signing: “Everyone at the club is delighted to confirm that Tee has agreed a deal to remain at the club for the next two seasons.

“Since returning this year, Tee has immediately felt at home and reminded us all of his talent with a series of spectacular tries.

“Already crossing the line 13 times, he is perfectly suited to our style of play, and we believe it brings out the very best in him.

“Sadly, injury has brought his season to a premature end, but we know he will be back next year, stronger than ever – entertaining supporters, scoring tries and helping the club win games.”