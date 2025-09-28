Castleford Tigers beat Rochdale Hornets in Wheelchair Championship final

CASTLEFORD TIGERS won the Wheelchair Championship Final, beating Rochdale Hornets 58-46, coming back from being 24-20 down at half-time.

With two minutes to go, they were defending a converted try advantage, with Hornets battling for a levelling score, but the Tigers made it safe with a Jenson Westerman try that was converted by Patrick Murphy, his second goal of the match, to add to his earlier try.

Earlier, player of the match Luis Domingos had scored four tries, bettered only by his teammate Charlie Hansen-Sykes who went over for five. Gary Atkinson kicked five goals.

Kiran Holt scored a hat-trick of tries for Rochdale, Callum Young and Wes Groot each scored twice and Tom Graves once. Groot kicked seven goals.

TIGERS: 5 Gary Atkinson, 8 Luis Domingos, 2 Ash Lockwood, 4 Charlie Hansen-Sykes, 7 Calum Japel. Subs (all used): 20 Patrick Murphy, 3 Steve Spuyt, 1 Bev Walker, 12 Jenson Westerman

Tries: Hansen-Sykes 5, Domingos 4, Murphy 1, Westerman 1; Goals: Atkinson 5, Murphy 2

HORNETS: 1 Callum Young, 18 Tom Graves, 4 Wes Groot, 9 Kiran Holt, 11 Callum Crombie. Subs (all used): 12 John Waterworth, 2 Angela Holt, 15 Peter Lauder, 14 Stuart Bellamy, 19 Paul Holt

Tries: Young 2, Groot 2, K.Holt 3, Graves 1; Goals: Groot 7

Referee: Ollie Cruickshank; Half-time: 20-24