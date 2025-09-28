West Hull win pulsating clash at West Bowling to reach NCL Grand Final

WEST BOWLING 16 WEST HULL 20

DAVE BROOK, Horsfall Community Stadium, Saturday

A TRY by Tom Verity in the closing seconds, when the visitors opted for the short side rather than centrefield, steered West Hull through to their second National Conference League Grand Final in the last three years.

This was a pulsating clash in which fortunes fluctuated throughout.

West, who had finished third, behind West Bowling on points difference, had prevailed 36-22 at home in the league, while Bowling had edged matters 28-26 in Bradford.

The home side, who have never featured in a Grand Final, had pushed Minor Premiers Siddal – who West Hull will meet in Saturday’s decider at Featherstone Rovers – much harder than their 26-0 defeat would suggest, a sending-off and two sinbinnings being pivotal to the outcome.

Bowling, who had a second bite of the cherry by dint of having finished second in the league, gave referee Ollie Salmon no cause to brandish cards on this occasion, but three penalty-goals by West Hull’s Eligh Wilkinson were nevertheless crucial to the result.

Harry Williams – also with a penalty-goal – nosed Bowling in front on 15 minutes, but Wilkinson nipped over three minutes later to put the visitors in front.

A Wilkinson penalty-goal on the stroke of half-time secured a 6-2 interval lead, which was stretched to 8-2 five minutes after the restart through another Wilkinson two-pointer.

Bowling bounced back with tries on 50 and 55 minutes by, respectively, Matt Bailey and Archie Halmshaw, Williams’ conversions forging a 14-8 advantage.

West Hull, however, with Josh Oliver outstanding, responded as Elliott Jones darting in on the hour and Wilkinson added the levelling extras.

A Wilkinson penalty-goal seven minutes later was cancelled out when Williams was also on target from the tee with eight minutes remaining.

But thoughts of extra time were ruled out by Verity’s sensational winner.

WEST BOWLING

1 Alix Stephenson

18 Lewis Camden

4 Logan Simpson

3 Elliot Cousins

5 Lewis Taylor

6 Liam Darville

7 Harry Williams

8 Ellis Dobson

9 Danny Halmshaw

10 Chris Anderson

11 Josh Lynam

12 Lewis Magson

13 Oli Bartle

Subs

14 Archie Halmshaw

16 Matt Bailey

17 Lewis Galtress

19 Richard Lumb

Tries: Bailey (50), A Halmshaw (55)

Goals: H Williams 4/4

WEST HULL

1 Jack Lazenby

2 Keiran Masike

3 Tom Verity

4 Leon Stewart

5 Eligh Wilkinson

6 Josh Wood

7 Elliott Jones

8 Jordan Baker

16 Jacob Moore

20 Ryan Wilson

11 Jack Watts

12 Benn Arbon

13 Josh Oliver

Subs

10 Josh Jarvis

14 Louis Crowther

15 Ryan Langton

17 Charlie Beet

Tries: Wilkinson (18), Jones (60), Verity (80)

Goals: Wilkinson 4/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 2-4, 2-6; 2-8, 8-8, 14-4, 14-14, 14-16, 16-16, 16-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Bowling: Oli Bartle; Hull: Josh Oliver

Half-time: 2-6

Referee: Ollie Salmon