Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last confirms offers for two Super League stars

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has confirmed the West Yorkshire club has made offers for two Super League stars.

The Tigers find themselves second bottom of the Super League with just two wins all year, but face Hull FC on Sunday in the Challenge Cup Sixth Round.

In recent days, Castleford have been linked with Hull KR outside back Sam Wood as well as Wakefield Trinity forward Jordy Crowther and Last has confirmed that he has made an offer for both of those players.

“They are two players we have made offers to and we like,” Last said.

“The actual discussions have gone well and hopefully we will get some confirmation in the coming weeks and months.

“It is a busy time and challenging with regards to recruitment. Having those conversations with players you have identified who can help the team and those two are good players and could help us at Castleford Tigers.

“They have the best years in front of them, probably still haven’t fulfilled their potential but they have the desire to get better. They appeal a lot to us as a club.”

The Tigers have already brought in Will Tate from Hull KR.