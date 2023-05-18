Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth on Mason Lino link to Leeds Rhinos

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Mark Applegarth has had his say on speculation linking Mason Lino with Leeds Rhinos.

Trinity have endured a difficult 2023 so far, losing every game in Super League with a Challenge Cup tie against Leigh Leopards this weekend next up.

However, with Wakefield teetering on the brink of relegation, it’s unsurprising that some of Trinity’s best players have been linked with moves away – one of whom is Lino.

That being said, Applegarth has dismissed such speculation.

“Not that I aware of,” Applegarth said. “I’ve got a really good relationship with Mason.

“There will be some good news over the next two or three days, all being well, regarding some of our players that are out of contract.

“I know it seems like it’s been a load of negative press coming out but there has been a lot of work happening behind the scenes on getting the culture where we want it.

“Players have been identified that will be key to that. Mason is a key part of what I see as a rebuild of this club.”