Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last explains Leigh Leopards loss

CASTLEFORD TIGERS went down 30-6 to the Leigh Leopards last night at the Leigh Sports Village.

The Tigers were level 6-6 at half-time but conceded four unanswered tries in the second forty minutes.

And Castleford head coach Andy Last was disappointed to say the least.

“It was a gamer of two halves, I thought it was a contest in the first-half and an evenly-matched one. We didn’t take a couple of opportunities after making linebreaks,” Last said.

“We made a few linebreaks but we didn’t make the right choices and that proved costly once gain. We spoke about tidying up our last tackle plays and playing with a bit more control once we got into good ball position.

“But, the start of the second-half and George Griffin dropped the ball and that set the tone for the whole half. Leigh dominated us physically and we went one out.

“We were kicking the ball inside our own 30 and 40 and I can’t recall us having one ball in good field position in the second-half.

“We are not dealing with what teams are throwing at us. We’ve got to lick our own wounds, it’s a very dejected dressing room.”