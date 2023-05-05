Catalans Dragons players forced to flee from runaway bull in unique pre-match entertainment

YES, you read that headline correctly.

Prior to Catalans Dragons’ rip-roaring fixture at home to St Helens at the Stade Gilbert Brutus last night, there was a bull parade, organised by the owner of the French club, Bernard Guasch.

Guasch is the chief of a local meat processing company with the parade organised to celebrate the beef quality in the region!

However, as the three bulls were paraded around the Brutus, one of them bulls broke free.

Whilst the bull’s handler was dragged across the grass, Catalans players – who were warming up at the time – were forced to flee with one even having to make it into the stands.

No damage was done – except to perhaps the handler’s pride!