Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last explains why Joe Westerman didn’t play against St Helens

CASTLEFORD TIGERS went down 22-0 to the reigning champions St Helens last night in a rain-soaked affair at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The Tigers trailed 10-0 at half-time but were made to defend for the vast majority of the fixture as Saints peppered Andy Last men’s line.

Though Castleford conceded four tries, they also failed to score one with the inability to make inroads through the Saints defence not allowing the Tigers’ ball players to do what they do best.

However, the Tigers were already cut down before the beginning of the game with the news that Joe Westerman – arguably one of Castleford’s most potent attacking weapons – would not be playing.

Now head coach Last has explained why, as well as hailing his replacement on the night, Sam Hall.

“Joe Westerman had a little bit of a sore knee,” Last told BBC Radio Leeds after the game.

“He trained all week but it was really grumbling in the team run. He wasn’t able to move laterally and against St Helens you need to move quick laterally.

“We made the decision not to risk him and in the replacement Sam Hall we have got someone who is very Joe Westerman-esque in terms of physical profile. I think Sam did really well.

“Joe organises plays and gets the ball to those edges and that’s something we can work on with Sam who can develop into that ball-playing loose forward role.”