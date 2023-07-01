Wigan Warriors take up option for Abbas Miski to extend Super League stay

WIGAN WARRIORS have confirmed that the club has activated their option with Abbas Miski

The winger, who has scored in each of his last six matches and 11 tries in total this season, will stay at Wigan for the 2024 season.

The Lebanon international, who represented his country in the Rugby League World Cup, joined Wigan from the London Broncos in 2022 and has since made 22 appearances for the club.

Speaking on the extension, Miski said: “I’m really delighted to have sorted out the one-year option. I’m really enjoying my time here with the club.

“It’s a fantastic place to be with a great coaching team and some superb friendships. I look forward to achieving something with the club this year and enjoying my time.”

On the deal, Head Coach Matt Peet said: “Abbas has made this a really easy decision for us.

“His form on the field has been outstanding and is the result of his hard work and dedication.”