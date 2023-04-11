Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last on Gareth Widdop recovery and the loss of weight due to illness and infection

CASTLEFORD TIGERS halfback Gareth Widdop has missed the last two games with illness.

The issue first started in the week leading up to Castleford’s away fixture at the Catalans Dragons, with Widdop having to isolate away from the rest of the squad.

The former Warrington Wolves playmaker was again absent for the Tigers’ big win over Wakefield Trinity last Thursday night, with interim head coach Andy Last explaining that Widdop needed to put on a few pounds after losing some of his body weight through his infection.

“He is a little bit better,” Last said.

“He came up in the stands with the coaching staff and played every play and every aspect of the game. Most of the time he was watching through his hands given how tense it was.

“It is difficult for a player to watch the match like that as you can’t influence the game during it.

“I’m hopeful he will train this week, he has lost a little bit of weight due to the virus and needs to put a few pounds on, but he will be considered for selection.”

In Widdop’s absence, Jack Broadbent has taken over the number 6 role with Jacob Miller at 7 and the two combined well again against Wakefield.