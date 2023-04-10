Sky Sports pundit Phil Clarke takes brutal dig at Warrington Wolves’ Matt Dufty

WARRINGTON WOLVES once more impressed over the weekend with a massive 20-14 triumph over Catalans Dragons in the south of France.

It was Warrington’s eighth win in a row as Daryl Powell’s men extended their unbeaten start to the 2023 Super League season and made it the club’s best ever start to a summer era season.

Whilst the Wolves’ pack men have been getting all the plaudits and media coverage, the electric Matt Dufty has somewhat slipped under the radar despite being so impressive.

Dufty again impressed in Perpignan, providing some excellent touches but the former St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs fullback has not hit a chord with Sky Sports pundit Phil Clarke, who believes the livewire number one is not the man to take Warrington to a Super League Grand Final.

“I’m not sure Matt Dufty is a player who can lead the side to a Grand Final,” Clarke said on Sky Sports.

“If you look at the sides who have made the Grand Final and won it, last year was St Helens with Jack Welsby at full-back.

“I think you need a player who can play out of the back and I’m not convinced yet that he has that.

“But he may develop over the course of the season. They could still do it without a play-making full-back, I accept that. But I’m not convinced.”

Dufty could certainly make Clarke eat his words if he continues in the same rich vein of form.