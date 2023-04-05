Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last on that Catalans controversial ‘try’ and why Gareth Widdop won’t play again

CASTLEFORD TIGERS were unlucky to come away from Perpignan last weekend without the two Super League points.

The Tigers pushed Catalans Dragons all the way, with Andy Last’s men leading going into the final ten minutes only to be pegged back by a late Mike McMeeken effort.

However, there was a contentious moment at the beginning of the game when a ‘try’ was awarded to Catalans winger Tom Davies despite the ball appearing to hit the deadball line twice.

How the hell was this try to catalan given the ball touches the deadball line and goes dead before knocked ingoal pic.twitter.com/7UJJMPcEZ0 — FC Monkey (@FCMonkey1982) April 1, 2023

Now, Last has had his say on that moment.

“It really stings,” Last told BBC Radio Leeds. “The frustration is the consistency of things. We’ve gone to Catalans the past five, six or seven years and they’ve always had a video referee and on that occasion there is no video referee.

“If there was a video ref then there is every chance that it would get overturned.

“But, Catalans could have had a perfectly good try for Tom Davies chalked off in the corner. Jacob Miller puts in a very good tackle and if it had gone to a video referee, he might have got a try, so it’s swings and roundabouts.

“I’ve alway been of the belief that you can’t control what the referee is going to do, you can only respond to the decisions and we went up the field and scored just after.”

Castleford go up against local rivals Wakefield Trinity tomorrow night at The Jungle, but one man who will not feature for the Tigers is Gareth Widdop, who is still suffering from the infection that kept him out of last week’s defeat.

“Gareth Widdop is still suffering from this viral infection, he’s a little bit under the weather.

“We are monitoring him and keeping a close eye on him, but Broady (Jack Broadbent) played really well there last week.

“It allowed him to get his hands on the ball more.”