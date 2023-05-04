Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last responds to potential moves for Super League duo

THE May 1 deadline has been and gone which means that those rugby league players out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season can negotiate with other clubs.

Two of those out of contract at the end of the year are Hull KR winger Ethan Ryan and Huddersfield Giants forward Owen Trout.

Both men have been linked with moves to the Castleford Tigers, with head coach Andy Last addressing the speculation in his pre-match press conference ahead of the West Yorkshire side’s clash with Leigh Leopards tomorrow night.

“I think all players on the market will be looked at and Ethan Ryan is a decent player and done a good job at Hull KR,” Last said.

“Owen Trout is a sought after young English middle which is hard to find a the moment. We are not ruling out anybody.

“It is all about numbers and who is a fit for your club and what you want from a head coaching point of view.

“I’m not going to deny or confirm, everyone on the market we are having a look at.”

The Tigers have already brought in Hull KR duo Luis Johnson and Will Tate with Last determined to lower the average age of the Castleford squad.