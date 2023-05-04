Castleford Tigers given bitter blow with Super League star set for spell on sidelines as Mahe Fonua on compassionate leave

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has given an injury update ahead of the club’s game against the Leigh Leopards tomorrow night.

One man that won’t be playing is winger Greg Eden, who will be out for over a month with a calf injury.

“Greg Eden has done a calf, he did it in the Hull KR game. I thought it was a bit of a dead calf but unfortunately we have had it scanned and it is a bit more severe than we thought. He will miss four to six weeks so that’s a blow.

“Mahe is on compassionate leave and has some stuff that needs to be tied up at home. We are looking to get him back in the country on Monday.

“Sui has not been selected and Will Tate is a performance one too. He needs to get more reps in on the training field.

“Gaz is good to go, he’s got some weight back on. He is feeling a lot better on himself.”

There could be a debutant on the field tomorrow night through Elliot Wallis, who has been on dual registration with Midlands Hurricanes.

“Elliot has a very good chance of making his debut. He has been playing well with the Midlands and had a bit of a misdemeanour that saw him suspended for a few games.

“He had worked his way into the next man up after Greg and Bureta. He has suffered a tough period due to suspension.”