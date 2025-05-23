Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire addresses speculation with NRL halfback

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire has shot down speculation linking the club with NRL halfback Jackson Hastings.

Hastings is out of favour at the Newcastle Knights, with head coach Adam O’Brien revealing that the halfback would not be offered a new deal for 2026.

That has left the former Wigan and Salford star looking at his options, with Castleford linked with a sensational move.

But, McGuire has poured cold water on those links in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Tigers’ clash with Leeds Rhinos tomorrow afternoon.

“Not that I’m aware of (Castleford holding talks),” McGuire said.

“He will have spoken to his agent I’m sure, because his agent will have a lot of players.

“I’m a big fan of Jackson, he took the competition by storm when he was here.

“I’m not sure of his circumstances at the minute but he’s a player I admire but he’s not really one we’ve spoke about.”