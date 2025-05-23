Rugby league mourns ‘Mrs Halifax’ Hilda Hardy after death aged 88

TRIBUTES to Halifax Rugby League legend Hilda Hardy have poured in following her death aged 88.

Known as ‘Mrs Halifax’, her association stretched back to 1954, when she was introduced to the club by her late husband Stanley.

She took on a variety of roles and in 2008, was added to the RFL’s Roll Of Honour as one of the unsung heroes who are the bedrock of the sport.

Hardy was a club life-member and a stalwart of the Halifax Panthers Supporters’ Trust, helping organise events and collect donations.

She was also credited with having helped save a Super League match.

That was in 2011, when Huddersfield Giants three times played at The Shay during pitch maintenance work at the then-Galpharm (now John Smith’s) Stadium.

For a clash with Castleford Tigers, both teams arrived with predominantly white strips.

The game only got the go-ahead when Hardy, who was at home gardening, brought the keys for the host club’s kit room so Castleford could play in Halifax’s blue-and-white strip.

“Hilda was, without question, one of the most beloved and respected figures in the long and proud history of Halifax Panthers — a true icon whose name will forever be synonymous with the heart and soul of our club,” read a statement.

“Perhaps most poignantly, Hilda shared a truly special bond with the players, supporting them not only as athletes but people — offering encouragement, warmth, and motherly wisdom to countless squads over the years.

“She brought comfort and motivation to generations of players, and was part of the team in every way that mattered.”