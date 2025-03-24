Castleford Tigers explains why Championship recruitment is difficult and why he signed Ramon Silva

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire has explained that new signing Ramon Silva is someone “with potential” following the Barrow Raiders prop’s move to The Jungle.

Silva, who hails from Brazil, was formerly of Wigan Warriors, but dropped down to the second tier with Barrow for 2024 after failing to crack Matt Peet’s first team.

Now McGuire has explained that Silva is one for the future.

“Ramon has come from Barrow, he is someone we identified with potential. He is a bit of a project.

“The recruitment stuff has been tough, it’s tough to attack players and we have to find a way of doing it with potential there.

“He was in a good system at Wigan, then fell out of it with Barrow and has earned an opportunity off the back of that.

“When you have to go away and learn again it does toughen you up so he is thankful for the chance.

“He is a big body and will probably play for the reserves first.”

McGuire admits that he has looked beyond Super League for new blood, but that it is tricky given players’ part-time status.

“There are a few players in the Championship that could make the step up. We have had a decent look there for middles and outside backs.

“It’s hard, though, it’s hard to entice them to a full-time environment because a lot of them have good part-time jobs.

“Recruitment has been tough, some Super League clubs are hanging on to their players and not wanting to thin out their squads which I get.”

The Tigers have so far added Salford Red Devils prop Brad Singleton to their Super League squad in 2025 so far.