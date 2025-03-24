Marc Sneyd opens up on dismal Salford Red Devils situation and Warrington Wolves move

MARC SNEYD is now a Warrington Wolves player having made the move from Salford Red Devils following the dismal financial situation continuing at the Salford Community Stadium.

Financial issues and the lack of funds from the new owners has meant that player exits have disrupted head coach Paul Rowley’s preparations for the 2025 Super League season.

Brad Singleton has left for Castleford Tigers, Sneyd for Warrington whilst TIm Lafai has returned home to Australia.

And Sneyd, after three-and-a-half years at his boyhood club, will be in primrose and blue for the remainder of 2026.

So just how difficult has the situation been for the 34-year-old?

“It’s not been great, it’s probably been the toughest pre-season us players at the club have ever done,” Sneyd said live on Sky Sports.

“It was a tough one, but when this opportunity (to join Warrington) came up, I had to make a decision quite quickly.

“I do feel a bit bad with the situation that is going on but it is what it is.”

So what can Sneyd bring to this Warrington outfit that has become heavily reliant on George Williams for points and attacking prowess?

“Obviously I’ve got experience in there and hopefully I can come and chime in and take a bit of pressure off of George.

“I think he has had to do a lot in the halves by himself and hopefully George can concentrate on showing himself when he pleases.

“I will be here to put George and Matt Dufty in the best positions possible.”