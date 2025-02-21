Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire names the best hooker in Super League

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire has named the best hooker in Super League.

Live on Sky Sports as Wakefield Trinity prepared to take on Hull KR at the DIY Kitchens Stadium over the weekend, McGuire named KR hooker Jez Litten as “the best nine in the competition”.

Litten’s rise to stardom has been meteoric in recent years, with the former Hull FC academy graduate establishing himself as number two to both Matt Parcell and Michael McIlorum.

However, McGuire’s praise for the 26-year-old was great.

“I’m Jez Litten’s biggest fan, in my opinion he’s the best nine in the competition,” McGuire said on Sky Sports.

“You know what you’ll get with Micky McIlorum. You are going to get a fiery, defensive-led nine that will do the tough stuff for the early period and then Jez can come into the game.

“I think Jez can play nine, do 80 minutes comfortably and be one of the best nines in the competition.”