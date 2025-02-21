Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire reveals all on Mikolaj Oledzki offer, why he didn’t sign and major recruitment issue

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire has revealed that Mikolaj Oledzki is one of a few potential signings that have turned down moves to the West Yorkshire club.

Late last year, League Express revealed that the Tigers had targeted Oledzki to lead the pack on a three-year deal.

However, the Polish-born prop would go on to sign a new long-term deal with Leeds Rhinos after coming through the club’s academy system.

An increased financial package was offered by Castleford, but now McGuire has explained why the club is struggling to bring in players of Oledzki’s calibre.

“We tried hard I can tell you, whether it was close or not you’d have to ask Mikolaj,” McGuire admitted.

“Being in that environment at Leeds, and I was there for a long time, it’s hard to be prised away from that but I feel in recruitment, if you give everything, work every angle and the financial package is good then that’s all you can do.

“We put that together as a club and we didn’t get that over the line and Mikolaj hasn’t been the only one. There’s lots going on and there are lots of conversations happening.

“We are just not able to get them over the line at the minute, it’s just circumstances. We have got to be patient and make ourselves more attractive to players.”

So is the likes of Oledzki the type of player McGuire and Castleford are now aiming for?

“I am really keen to build a foundation first. We have to get a strong environment where we have lots of players here that are committed and working hard to do the right things.

“Then you are able to piece together a little bit more quality or players from overseas but it’s important we look after what we’ve got first and make that really strong and create a good environment.

“Mikolaj would have added a lot to us.”