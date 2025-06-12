Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire on Tex Hoy’s absence and his replacement

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire has revealed that Tex Hoy will be missing for around a month with a calf injury.

Hoy has been one of Castleford’s most consistent players during a struggling 2025 campaign but now McGuire has explained his absence from the 21-man squad ahead of the Tigers’ trip to Hull FC tomorrow night.

“Unfortunately, Tex suffered a calf injury in training in the early part of the week so he will be missing for a few weeks,” McGuire said.

“Probably, the best case is three or four weeks. It’s not a really serious one but obviously it’s disappointing.

“He’s been really consistent for us this year and he has been building in confidence, his maturity has been developing.

“Injuries happen and you’ve got to adapt and someone else will get a chance. We have got a few players that can slide in there.”

So who will McGuire look towards against Hull?

“Chris Atkin and Zac Cini can play there as well as Innes Senior. It’s not their preferred position but they are adaptable and can do it pretty comfortably.

The frontrunner is probably Zac as he has been playing there this week in training.”