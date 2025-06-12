Castleford Tigers’ Danny McGuire gives verdict on Judah Rimbu exit talks and potential new signing

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire has given his verdict on Judah Rimbu’s impending exit from the West Yorkshire club.

Rudah only joined the Tigers ahead of the 2025 Super League season, but he hasn’t played since Super League’s Magic Weekend at Newcastle.

Since then, the PNG international has found his route into the first-team blocked by Liam Horne, Chris Atkin and Cain Robb.

And McGuire has now had his say.

“There’s a bit going on behind the scenes, it’s not officially done yet,” McGuire said.

“There are bits to sort out. Everyone is aware that there is something going on. I’m not going to sit here and say there isn’t something happening.

“It’s been tough, Judah has come over and wanted to make a difference to the club and wanted to take his chance but it hasn’t quite worked out for him.

“We have got Liam Horne, Chris Atkin and Cain Robb so he has found it tough for mionutes.

“As a club and himself we are trying to recruit and work out what we look like for the rest of the year and next year.”

So why hasn’t it worked out for Rimbu at The Jungle?

“In sport sometimes things don’t work out, it’s not through lack of want or effort. He’s probably not the right fit for us at the moment and he has players in front of him.

“It’s not been working out for him but it is sport and it happens. There will definitely be another chance for Judah further down the line as he’s a great kid and a good player.”

So is McGuire actively looking for a replacement?

“I am busy with recruitment, Chris Chester is really busy but things are happening. We will look to do something if it does play out.

“We will look to strengthen or bring someone over who we have had an eye on for next year but there are lots of moving parts.

“Jeremiah (Simbiken) is a month away from coming back and we had two middles in the back row last week at Warrington so it’s an area we need a bit of cover in.”