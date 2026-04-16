Castleford Tigers boss Ryan Carr explains continued Brad Singleton absence

BRAD SINGLETON is taking ‘some time off’, Castleford Tigers head coach Ryan Carr has revealed.

Singleton has registered just one appearance for the West Yorkshire club during the 2026 Super League campaign so far, with many fans questioning his absence with Castleford down on forward troops.

The 33-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the current season, played 21 times for the Tigers in 2025 but has found himself in a backseat role under new boss Carr.

However, when asked about Singleton’s absence for the past few months, the Castleford boss explained that things are going on in the background for the Cumbrian.

“Brad has taken some time off at the moment,” Carr explained.

“We are working through some stuff in the background and we will know more about that in the next few weeks.

“We need to make sure we are doing the best thing for him – and it’s something we do for each player on an individual basis.

“It’s a day by day thing for him.”

Singleton joined the Tigers midway through the 2025 Super League campaign following the financial issues suffered by the then-named Salford Red Devils.

All in all, the 33-year-old has registered over 320 career appearances, scoring 30 tries in the process.