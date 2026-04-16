Matt Peet and Patrick Mago respond to Wigan-St Helens Challenge Cup semi-final draw

PATRICK MAGO and Matt Peet have expressed their excitement for drawing St Helens in the Challenge Cup semi-final.

Wigan Warriors overcame Wakefield Trinity in the quarter-finals in a pulsating 26-22 triumph – a win that set up the tie against their arch-rivals on the weekend of 9-10 May.

The Warriors have already come up against Saints, going down 34-24 in a quite remarkable fixture back on Good Friday, when Paul Rowley’s men scored four tries in eight minutes.

And Peet knows his players ‘will deliver’ in the semi-finals.

“A semi-final is always exciting and a game against Saints is always exciting as well,” Peet said.

“To meet them on such an occasion is going to be fantastic for both sets of clubs and supporters.

“I know the players will deliver, it’s good to have that to look forward to in the background for everyone.”

Mago, who himself has hit form in 2026, knows the Warriors have to put in an 80-minute performance to progress to Wembley.

“They got us in that Good Friday game, but the Challenge Cup is a whole new ball game,” Mago said.

“We are looking forward to it, we need a whole 80 minute game and it’s something that, come the time, we will be ready.”