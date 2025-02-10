Castleford Tigers bring in St Helens utility on loan

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have swooped for St Helens utility man Ben Davies on a two-week rolling loan, League Express understands.

The 24-year-old, who can play in the centre or in the halves, will link up with the Tigers immediately ahead of their Super League opener away at Hull KR on Friday night.

Davies, who is behind the likes of Jack Welsby and Jonny Lomax in the halves as well as Mark Percival and Konrad Hurrell in the centres, has made 39 appearances for the Merseyside club since debuting back in 2020.

The new recruit will join former Hull FC forward Nick Staveley, who has been released by the Black and Whites, in the mix for a shirt for Friday night’s clash.

It follows Castleford’s poor showing away at the Bradford Bulls at the weekend, with the Tigers going down 18-16 against the Championship side.