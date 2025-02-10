Castleford Tigers captain Sam Wood pens open letter to fans following Bradford Bulls defeat

CASTLEFORD TIGERS captain Sam Wood has penned an open letter to fans following their 18-16 loss to Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup Third Round.

The Tigers were second best throughout most of the 80 minutes in yesterday’s clash, though Danny McGuire’s side did have the chance to push the fixture to Golden Point when Tex Hoy scored with seconds remaining.

However, Hoy’s own conversion went wide as Bradford celebrated their first win over a top flight side since they did the same to Leeds Rhinos in 2019.

For Wood, who has just been named captain of the Tigers for the 2025 Super League season, responsibility and accountability is important following the dismal result.

He said: “The whole playing group is as disappointed as the fans were by yesterday’s performance and result. Believe me, no one is hurting as much as us players. We know that performance isn’t how we want to be seen.

“I see the hard work we are putting in every day in training, the preparation and the commitment this bunch of boys have to what we want to achieve this season. We are way better than yesterday and that’s what is so disappointing.

“For the fans that travelled and the Cas fans watching on TV, on behalf of the squad we apologise. We take responsibility. We have already started working on what we need to do.

“It’s an honour to wear the shirt and play for Cas and we know we didn’t do ourselves justice yesterday. I promise we are working hard to bounce back and bring that pride back to the shirt and the club you all love.”