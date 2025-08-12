Castleford Tigers change stadium name

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have a new stadium name, with The Jungle now being renamed the OneBore Stadium.

Previously named The Jungle (2000-2010), the Probiz Coliseum (2010-2013), the Wish Communications Stadium (2013-2014) and the most recent Mend-a-Hose Jungle (2014-present), the new name signals a brand new era for the Tigers.

OneBore Tunnelling, a complete trenchless solutions provider serving a diverse customer base across the utilities and infrastructure sectors, are based in close proximity from the stadium in Castleford.

The partnership takes effect immediately and marks the beginning of a new era for Castleford Tigers — on and off the field.

Brian Sharkey, OneBore’s Managing Director spoke about the announcement: “Having purchased the land directly opposite the ground as our new Head Office and yard, we were looking to do something to support the local community and in Castleford, the Castleford Tigers ground is an important central hub for the community, bringing everyone together in their common support of the Tigers.

“After sponsoring a match against Hull KR, we were offered the chance to sponsor the stadium, which we jumped at. We felt this was a great opportunity to embed ourselves into the community and support the club that stands at the heart of the Castleford community.

“We look forward to being active partners with Castleford Tigers and it is with pride we put our name on the stadium. The OneBore Stadium has a great ring to it and as partners we pledge our support to the team, a pledge that is supported by the pillars on which OneBore is built “Trust, Integrity, Respect”. There is a lot of positive change happening with the team as we end this season and I hope the new stadium name along with the other key changes helps support the team as they move into their centenary year.”

Craig Jeffels Commercial Director at Castleford Tigers spoke about the new partnership: “Welcoming Onebore Tunnelling to the Tigers as official naming rights partner for the next two years is a huge step forward for the club commercially and signals the start of a new era for our unique home.

“As part of Onebore Tunnelling’s expansion plans, they recently relocated their business to larger premises in Castleford and wanted to become a big part of our club and wider community. They not only understand the importance of Castleford Tigers and the role it plays within the town and across the district, but also the reach and exposure the company can receive both locally and nationally as our naming rights partner.”