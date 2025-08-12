Widnes Vikings ready to demonstrate why they would be “an important and valuable asset” to a 14-team Super League

PEOPLE continue to talk about the likes of York Knights, Toulouse Olympique, London Broncos and Bradford Bulls about being a potential Super League side in 2026.

But, very few have considered Widnes Vikings – a club that was in Super League as recently as 2018 after being relegated that season in the Middle 8s Qualifiers – as a potential outsider to make the top flight next year.

Now the club itself has remained resolute in their hope that they can be part of the two recommended clubs chosen by the independent panel and Lord Jonathan Caine.

Of course, whilst the top 12 clubs will be chosen by the IMG grading system, the remaining two will be chosen by that independent panel, giving clubs like Widnes an outside shot.

And the Vikings released this statement over the weekend: “Following this week’s strategic working group meeting, we remain fully committed to pursuing a Super League bid.

“While we await confirmation of the final criteria, we have already begun laying the foundations to ensure we are prepared to present a confident and compelling case to the independent panel responsible for making the ultimate decision.

“The forthcoming criteria will determine whether it is appropriate to move forward with our bid.

“If they do, we are determined to be on the front foot – ready to demonstrate why Widnes Vikings would be an important and valuable asset to an expanded Super League.”