Castleford Tigers confirm Tex Hoy exit

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed the release of Australian fullback Tex Hoy.

As first reported by Total Rugby League, Hoy has been let go with a year remaining on his contract.

He made 35 appearances for the Tigers, scoring 13 tries and kicking 20 goals, after joining from Hull FC in April 2024.

Castleford said: “Tex Hoy has been released from the final year of his contract to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere.

“We wish Tex all the best for the future and thank him for his service to Castleford Tigers.”

While a key figure during his time at the club, the signing of Canterbury Bulldogs’ Blake Taaffe and the emergence of youngster Fletcher Rooney appear to have pushed Hoy out of the reckoning at fullback.