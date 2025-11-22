Huddersfield Giants make fullback suggestion in revealing squad numbers

NIALL EVALDS has been handed Huddersfield Giants’ number-one jersey ahead of youngster George Flanagan, after the 2026 lineup was revealed.

Huddersfield coach Luke Robinson will have a big fullback call to make next season between established hand Evalds and rising star Flanagan.

Evalds, 32, has joined permanently from Hull KR after a highly unfortunate loan spell in which he was injured in both matches he played.

Flanagan, 20, scored ten tries in 25 appearances last season, the majority as a fullback.

Former Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers man Evalds has taken the shirt from Jacob Gagai, who moves to number three after spending most of his first Giants campaign at centre or wing.

Taane Milne has been promoted to number four in place of Liam Sutcliffe, who takes 19, while Tristan Powell moves up to eight following the sale of Oliver Wilson to Wigan Warriors.

The only entirely new face to receive a starting shirt is Asher O’Donnell at 11, with higher numbers given to Mathieu Cozza (20) and Chris Patolo (23). The returning Oliver Russell will wear 32.

Huddersfield squad numbers: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Adam Swift, 3 Jacob Gagai, 4 Taane Milne, 5 Sam Halsall, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Adam Clune, 8 Tristan Powell, 9 Zac Woolford, 10 Tom Burgess, 11 Asher O’Donnell, 12 Sam Hewitt, 13 Harry Rushton, 14 Fenton Rogers, 15 Matty English, 16 George King, 17 Joe Greenwood, 18 Kieran Rush, 19 Liam Sutcliffe, 20 Mathieu Cozza, 21 George Flanagan, 22 Jack Billington, 23 Chris Patolo, 24 Connor Carr, 25 Jacob Algar, 26 Archie Sykes, 27 Marshall Land, 28 Logan Blacker, 32 Oliver Russell.