Castleford Tigers’ crunch relegation fixture against Wakefield Trinity moved for Sky Sports

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ away contest against neighbours Wakefield Trinity will now take place on Friday, 18th August at Belle Vue and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The Round 22 Betfred Super League fixture will mark the second time the pair have met this season with the Tigers taking the spoils at The Jungle back in April mainly thanks to a Greg Eden double.

On Saturday August 19, it’s a meeting of the teams currently occupying the top two positions, as Leigh Leopards host Catalans Dragons – in a game that will kick off as scheduled at 3pm live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports selections, July / August

(kick-offs 8pm unless stated otherwise)

Round 19

Thursday July 13 – St Helens v Catalans Dragons

Friday July 14 – Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Round 20

Thursday July 27 – Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

Friday July 28 – St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Round 21

Friday August 4 – Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons

Sunday August 6 – Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards (3pm)

Round 22

Friday August 18 – Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers

Saturday August 19 – Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons (3pm)

Other fixtures have been confirmed as follows:

Round 23 – Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors (Saturday August 26)

Round 26 – Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos (Saturday September 16)