St Helens boss Paul Wellens on Joey Lussick speculation

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has had his say on speculation linking Joey Lussick with an immediate move to the NRL.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported over the weekend that the Saints hooker is being eyed up by the Parramatta Eels as a replacement for the injured Josh Hodgson.

However, Wellens has rejected that speculation.

“I’ve had no approach, but we are aware of those reports. Sometimes I’m quite flattered when our players get linked with NRL clubs as it shows we are doing something right,” Wellens said.

“Joey Lussick is a Saints player and is contracted until the end of 2024.

“I made the wrong call the other week when I left Joey out of the team. But when he has played he has been really influential. I thought he was great again at the weekend and him and James Roby worked in tandem brilliantly.

“There is no issue, Joey is an important player in the group.”