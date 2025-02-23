Castleford Tigers’ Danny McGuire admits he is “worried” ahead of Leeds Rhinos fixture following woeful St Helens defeat

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire admits he is “worried” ahead of his side’s fixture against Leeds Rhinos next weekend following the dismal 46-6 defeat to St Helens last night.

The Tigers never looked like causing Saints many problems, with three St Helens first-half tries being added by a further six after the break.

To make matters worse, it was Castleford’s first home game of the 2025 Super League season, and, following a heartening 19-18 loss to Hull KR in Round One, there was a god feel around The Jungle for the first home fixture.

That good feeling, however, dissipated within minutes with the likes of Alex Walmsley and Agnatius Paasi causing havoc down the middle.

Now McGuire is hoping for a reaction against Leeds at Headingley next Sunday – but he admitted he was “worried” following the big defeat.

“I hope there’ll be a reaction,” McGuire said. “I felt there should have been energy and passion and desire today with it being our home game and it being such a good crowd – we didn’t get that.

“I’m worried that, because we haven’t got it in that situation that we can find it next week. I hope we can because I don’t see why we wouldn’t but today has worried me a little bit.

“It’s always a big game the Leeds-Cas games and they are filled with passion. There is a rivalry there that means a lot to both sets of fans.

“We need to get the players in a position to go and play well with pride – which we haven’t done tonight.

“Last time that happened at Bradford, we had a response and I am hoping we have a response next week but we have got a lot to sort out first.”