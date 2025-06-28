Castleford Tigers’ Danny McGuire looking to ‘exploit’ Christian Wade if Wigan Warriors star makes debut

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire will look to ‘exploit’ Christian Wade if the Wigan Warriors star makes his debut at The Jungle tonight.

Wade has been impressing in the reserves for Wigan as he gets to grips with the 13-man code following a successful career in the 15-man game.

Warriors boss Matt Peet has previously waxed lyrical about the ex-Gloucester man’s impact and his drive to make his time in rugby league a success with Wade included in Wigan’s 21-man squad for the first time ahead of tonight’s clash.

McGuire, who kept a close eye on Castleford’s reserves loss to Wigan a few weeks ago in which Wade played, believes there are swings and roundabouts for both sides if the 34-year-old does indeed make his debut.

“I watched the reserves game against Cas a few weeks back and I still think he’s a little bit off playing first-team but he’s in a great environment,” McGuire said.

“Ideally if he plays he’s got speed, power and is very dangerous. He is someone we would have to watch carefully.

“But, on the flipside, he is new to the game and he is someone we could to exploit too.

“There are benefits to both sides if he does play, but it’s great that someone like that is in our game.

“It will be interesting to see if his career is successful.”