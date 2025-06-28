Leeds Rhinos veteran hailed after ‘game the fans want to see’

BRAD ARTHUR effusive in his praise for veteran Kallum Watkins after playing a key role in Leeds Rhinos’ high-scoring win over Leigh Leopards.

Watkins, who returned to the club from Salford Red Devils in April, scored two tries after returning to the back-row position in the absence of Morgan Gannon.

“Kallum can play anywhere, he’s been such a handy addition for us,” said Rhinos coach Arthur.

“He showed he’s a class footballer and some of his efforts in defence were really good along with the tough carries.”

Leeds scored eight tries and conceded six in a frantic affair and Arthur added: “That’s the sort of game the fans want to see.

“Both coaches will look at the defence, but I’m not concerned it was that type of game. Sometimes when games get loose it’s hard to rein it in, but we did when we had to.

“We went after it and both teams showed why they sit where they do. I’ll put it down as a nice win.”