Castleford Tigers director Martin Jepson slams ‘false’ messages and narratives about Super League future

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ new investor, Martin Jepson, has blasted ‘false’ messages spread about the club about its Super League future.

The Tigers have been one of the main clubs linked with relegation from the top flight following the indicative gradings released to all 36 professional sides at the back end of last year.

Castleford were given a score of 12.16 before the club spoke out that administrative errors should have seen the Tigers being given a score of 12.91.

That recorded score of 12.16, however, would have seen the West Yorkshire club being omitted from Super League – and that appears to be the message that the rugby league fraternity has latched on to.

Wakefield Trinity’s spending power and enhanced facilities and investment have seen the current Championship club expected to make the top flight after just one season in the second tier whilst Leigh Leopards and Toulouse Olympique are expected to improve their scores.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are set to improve their scores on stadium, facilities and investment given Jepson’s introduction, but the latter is keen to change the ‘narrative’ around Castleford.

“I thought it was important about changing the narrative about the club. I was getting really frustrated at some of the messages that were being put out there which all aimed at us not being a Super League club,” Jepson told The COYFCast podcast.

“It was all getting quite negative and there were things said about Toulouse overtaking us and that Wakefield will definitely be a Super League club. I was looking at the narrative and I said it was not good enough and we needed to improve.

“We have started to change that after the last week and the two weeks off were important to have a reset and change the narrative. We haven’t been vocal enough as a club about what we are doing.

“I wanted to be more transparent with fans and I want to do that. I don’t care what other people think but I do care when the messages start getting momentum and everybody latches onto it.

“It’s not been based on any facts. I look at some of the things that are written and it doesn’t tally with what we are doing as a club.”

The Tigers recently installed a new big screen which will give the club an extra 0.125 points in their IMG scores.

