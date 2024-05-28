RFL receives eight expressions of interest for League One vacancy with one club named

By CHRIS JONES

THE RFL has so far received eight expressions of interest from clubs around the country to join the League One competition in 2025, League Express understands.

The closing date for expressions of interest is the final day of this month, following the RFL’s invitation for a new club to join the professional game.

Two clubs in the south-east of England are contemplating making firm bids to join League One, while two of the applicants are thought to be NCL community clubs.

There has also been an expression of interest from the ambitious Goole Vikings club, who currently play in the Yorkshire Men’s League.

Goole is strategically located between Hull and West Yorkshire, while also bordering on Lincolnshire.

A decision on whether to admit a new club and, if so, which club will be successful is planned for late summer or early autumn.

A new club would increase the size of League One to eleven teams next season, before a planned structure of three leagues of twelve by the 2026 campaign.

