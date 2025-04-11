Castleford Tigers eye up big move for Warrington Wolves forward

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are eyeing up a move for Warrington Wolves forward Paul Vaughan, League Express can exclusively reveal.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season and Warrington head coach Sam Burgess is willing to let Vaughan leave the club.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have been desperately trying to recruit new forwards – both for the remainder of 2025 and for 2026 and beyond.

With Vaughan in tow, Castleford would have a former Australian international and State of Origin representative in their ranks.

Standing at 6’4 and weighing over 110kg, Vaughan would be the Tigers’ biggest and most imposing forward at the club, with Danny McGuire’s side lacking a great deal of firepower in the pack.

The signing of Vaughan, however, would mean that a quota player would need to leave The Jungle, with Sylvester Namo the only overseas man out of contract at the end of 2025.

Currently occupying Castleford’s quota spots are Namo, Liam Horne, Judah Rimbu, Jeremiah Simbiken, Zac Cini and Tex Hoy.