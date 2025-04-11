Danny McGuire explains why he dropped Liam Horne and the mood in the Castleford Tigers camp

DANNY MCGUIRE has backed Liam Horne after revealing that the Papua New Guinea international was dropped with things to improve on.

The Castleford Tigers star missed out against Hull FC, with McGuire spelling Cain Robb and Judah Rimbu in the hooker position.

However, McGuire has revealed that Horne will play against Leigh Leopards tomorrow night.

“Liam will play this week,” McGuire revealed.

“I feel like he needed to sit out a bit. He’s got a great attitude, he’s great to coach but I think some of his areas were a little bit loose from the start of the season.

“He, like the team as a whole, has had good moments but then there were some things he needed to work on and tidy up.

“He has since done that, he’s put his head down and been really good in this two-week period we have had off.”

Despite the Tigers sitting third bottom with just one win from their opening six games, McGuire insists the mood at The Jungle is still good.

“The mood is really good. The lads are really committed and they are enjoying what they are doing.

“Don’t get me wrong, when things aren’t going well it is a challenge to back up week-to-week when you’re not quite getting everything out of what you want.”