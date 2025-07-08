Castleford Tigers fail in Liam Horne appeal despite representation by top lawyer

CASTLEFORD TIGERS last night failed in their attempt to overturn a six-match ban for star hooker Liam Horne.

Horne had been charged with Grade E unnecessary contact following Castleford’s 26-20 loss to Wigan Warriors, with the PNG international appearing to try and pick up Wigan’s Kaide Ellis for a quicker play-the-ball.

Despite the Warriors sending a letter of support for Horne stating that Ellis wasn’t injured as the Australian slowly clambered to his feet, Horne was given the mammoth punishment at the start of last week.

Castleford announced their intention to appeal the ban, with an Operational Rules Tribunal being held last night.

The Tigers instructed Richard Cramer of Front Row Legal to fight the appeal on what the club felt was “a solid argument”.

Horne’s sanction of a six-match suspension and a 36-point penalty will remain.

Meanwhile, Joe Ofahengaue of Leigh Leopards successfully appealed his Grade B charge of late contact on passer during the Leopards’ Super League game against Wigan Warriors.

The charge had carried three penalty points and a fine, which will now be removed from his records.