Martin Jepson reveals new Castleford Tigers board of directors with ex-Crystal Palace CEO appointed

CASTLEFORD TIGERS owner Martin Jepson has announced his new board of directors, with former chief executive of Crystal Palace FC and Bristol City FC, Phil Alexander, joining the club as a non-executive board member.

Meanwhile, Steve Vause has been promoted to Vice Chairman; he has supported the club for over fifty years and originally joined the Castleford board of directors back in 2013.

Martin Brown also joins the board of directors at Castleford Tigers, operating within a zero-remuneration capacity for Castleford.

Brown has successfully operated at director and executive level for multimillion pound organisations for the past 16 years, where he is renowned for positively impacting underperforming businesses.

Brown said: “As a fan, this club has been a big part of my life for many years, to be asked to be part of the team is a great honour.

“I look forward to working with both the club, communities, and the fans to help get this great club back to where it belongs.”

Meanwhile, Alexander currently works in football and serves as the Interim Chief Executive Officer of the National League.

The Englishman has also held previously held high-profile roles including CEO of Crystal Palace Football Club and CEO of Bristol City FC as well as serving on the FA Council.

Chairman Martin Jepson commented: “Steve and I are thrilled to welcome Martin and Phil to the board. Their collective expertise will play a key role in shaping the future of Castleford Tigers.

“Both individuals bring a proven track record of business transformation and leadership. This board of directors are the right individuals to transform and lead the club back to winning ways both on and off the playing field, in support of this our club vision and targets and objectives will be published and briefed over the coming weeks”.