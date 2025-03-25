Castleford Tigers find Managing Director replacement for Mark Grattan

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have found their new Managing Director to take over from Mark Grattan.

That man is current Director of Rugby, Danny Wilson, League Express can exclusively reveal.

After 15 years of service to the West Yorkshire club, Grattan left the Tigers earlier this year having successfully achieved a Grade A status under the IMG system.

Grattan said at the time: “It’s been a real pleasure to serve the club for 15 years initially as a volunteer, then an employee and Director of the Board. There have been many high points over the years including winning the League Leaders Shield, getting to the Grand Final and reaching two Challenge Cup Finals, however the most memorable achievement was being awarded grade A status in October 2024.

“Getting the club through lockdown and the following two years really took its toll on me and I made the decision at the end of 2023 that once we had secured the Grade A status I would look to start the handover process. I would personally like to thank everyone I have worked with and alongside, both on field and off field, over the last 15 years.

“I have had the honour and pleasure of working with some of the most hardworking and dedicated people I have ever come across. I would also like to thank the sponsors and fans of the club who have been incredible over the last 15 years. Finally, I would like to wish Martin Jepson and Steve Vause all the best and I look forward to coming down to the ground to support the team from the terraces as a fan, and enjoy the best atmosphere in Super League.”

Now it will be down to Wilson to take over the reins, with the former England Academy Head Coach having been with Castleford since 2021 when he was announced as Head of Rugby and Development.

Wilson’s successor as Director of Rugby is yet to have been announced.