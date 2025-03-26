Salford Red Devils star confirms emotional exit as departures continue from Super League club

SALFORD RED DEVILS star Tim Lafai has confirmed his emotional exit as departures continue from the Super League club.

Earlier this month, League Express revealed that Lafai would leave the Red Devils to return home to Australia before new chief executive Chris Irwin confirmed the news in an interview with BBC 5 Live last week.

Now Lafai himself has confirmed that he has left the club, taking to social media to reveal the news.

Lafai posted on Instagram: “Not how I had it planed in my head to end but hey that’s life, to the players and staff I leave with gratitude for the memories, the lessons, and the friendships we’ve built, and to the supporters and fans thankyou for all your singing and chants it was always 🔥.”

Lafai joined the Red Devils back in 2022 and has gone on to be one of the club’s best signings in recent history, registering 19 tries in 64 appearances on the left edge.

The 33-year-old was given a lifeline by Salford three years ago when his rugby league career seemed to be on the scrapheap after a failed spell at Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL.