Castleford Tigers forward banned and four other players charged

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will be without George Lawler for their next two games after the forward received a suspension.

Lawler has been punished by the match review panel for Grade D head contact during his side’s 50-10 home defeat to Hull FC on Friday.

It relates to a high tackle in the twelfth minute of the game, for which he received a yellow card at the time, and which resulted in Hull forward Ligi Sao failing a head-injury assessment.

Lawler will miss Thursday’s trip to Hull KR and, after a break for the Challenge Cup semi-final weekend, an away clash at York Knights on Saturday, May 16.

That’s the only ban delivered by the panel following round nine of Super League action, although four other players were charged and given penalty points.

Match Review Panel sanctions:

George Lawler (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade D Head Contact – Penalty Points: 15 – Total Penalty Points: 15 – 2 match suspension and a fine

Olly Ashall-Bott (Toulouse Olympique) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Sam Cook (York Knights) – Opposition: Toulouse Olympique – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3.25 – Fine

Caius Faatili (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Chris Patolo (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.75 – No further action