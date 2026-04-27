North Wales Crusaders supporter meeting delayed while player exits mount

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS fans clinging to the hope their club can survive severe financial issues have delayed a meeting called to rally backing for any individual or consortium who could come to the rescue.

It had been planned for Thursday evening in Wrexham, the city where the Crusaders, formed in late 2011, were based before in 2021 moving to the Eirias Stadium in Colwyn Bay, 48 miles away.

But because key individuals are unavailable, it will be rearranged.

North Wales won last season’s League One title, but have been in crisis since owners Egg Chaser, a Surrey-based company who specialise in rugby union merchandise and sevens coaching, earlier this month announced they would no longer fund the club’s “additional costs” and issued a plea for external investment.

Amid reports of unpaid bills and wages, the Crusaders forfeited their recent 1895 Cup first-round tie at home to Midlands Hurricanes, who were awarded a 48-0 walkover win.

A string of players have left the club, with centre Jayden Hatton and prop Anthony Walker joining Hunslet, hooker Joe Baldwin and backrower Cole Oakley switching to Salford, hooker Josh Eaves and winger Luke Forber moving to Swinton and Oldham respectively and outside back Greg Eden going to Bradford on loan.

North Wales are next due to play away to Doncaster on Friday.

Egg Chaser acquired the club in December 2024 from Elkaleh LLC, a Dubai-based company whose leader Jamie Elkaleh is reportedly involved in a consortium bidding to take control.

The Crusaders Supporters group, who are organising the meeting, said: “The future of the club is genuinely at risk.

“We are urging supporters and volunteers to step forward and see if we can keep the cub going – run properly, rooted in the community and built the right way.”