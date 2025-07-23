Castleford Tigers forward signs long-term deal

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have agreed a new three-year contract to keep the “very influential” George Lawler until the end of 2028.

The versatile forward has been with Castleford since 2022, when he joined from Hull KR after more than a century of appearances with hometown club Hull KR.

After being limited to 15 games last season, when he suffered a seizure at home – although initially suspected to be a bleed on the brain, he was later cleared of any brain injury – he has been ever-present so far this year.

Ahead of round 20, only two Super League players have made more tackles than Lawler’s 697 – Catalans Dragons loose-forward Oliver Partington and Leeds Rhinos hooker Jarrod O’Connor.

He also has five tries to his name, including one in each of the Tigers’ past three games, meaning he has surpassed his previous season best of four, with Hull KR in their 2017 Championship campaign.

“We are delighted to get this deal over the line,” said Chris Chester, Castleford’s director of rugby, current interim head coach and the man who handed Lawler his professional debut in 2015 as Hull KR boss.

”George is a very influential player in the squad and consistently performs well. He’s a player that leads with his actions on the field and is equally impressive off it.

”I’m looking forward to seeing George playing in Cas colours for the next three years.”