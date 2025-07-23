Whitehaven sign Rochdale Hornets halfback as both clubs release players

WHITEHAVEN have signed Joe Lowe on loan from League One rivals Rochdale Hornets for the remainder of the season.

Rochdale signed former Swinton Lions halfback Lowe in May, following a spell with French second-tier side Tonneins, but he is yet to make an appearance.

His move comes as Haven confirm the release of another playmaker, Cameron Brown, from his contract.

Brown initially impressed after signing from Widnes Vikings but hasn’t played since May, after receiving a seven-match ban for other contrary behaviour.

Rochdale have also let a player go, with Toby Brannan leaving after almost three years with the club.

The forward has made 26 Hornets appearances, but only four have come this season.