Castleford Tigers go above and beyond for rugby league-mad PNG native ahead of King Charles trip

WITH four Papua New Guinea international players in their squad, the Castleford Tigers went above and beyond for rugby league-mad PNG native Serah Michaels ahead of her trip to visit King Charles III.

Michaels, who hails from Mount Hagen, was handpicked by colleagues at Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) to meet the head of the royal family this week.

For those who do not know, MAF is a UK-based charity using planes and aircraft to deliver aid to isolated regions across the world.

The charity sponsored Michaels to travel out of PNG for the first time in her life and even organised a surprise for her to meet some of her rugby league heroes at The Jungle on Wednesday.

With PNG internationals Sylvester Namo, Judah Rimbu, and Liam Horne all plying their trade for the Tigers, Serah couldn’t believe her luck when she was presented with the Kumuls-inspired Castleford shirt in the company of all three players.

“It’s just amazing, for me to be here. I couldn’t believe the opportunity to come to the UK,” Michaels told League Express.

“I was surprised about coming here to Castleford with their PNG players. I didn’t know they would be here. I walked into the shop and saw them and was like ‘what?!’

“The players were so happy to see me. You’re living in another country but then you see people from your own country and you speak the same language.

“Our common language is pidgin and we were speaking in the same language when they gave me the shirt.

“Everyone in PNG loves rugby, you can talk about the sport and everyone goes crazy.

“I love watching it, my brothers and friends play and I am always there cheering them on.”

Michaels is keen to raise the profile of the plight back in her native country, with MAF helping to bring basic necessities to remote parts of PNG.

“There’s a donor here that gave us an aircraft to MAF PNG, but people here don’t know what the situation is like.

“Back in my country, it’s really challenging so getting support from donors like that is a real blessing for us.

“I grew up in the city but I am in a village where there is a lack of basic services. There are no road links or proper services that you can access.

“ MAF is a real lifeline back in PNG, especially in rural areas. We are still a developing nation.”

Serah will go on to London to meet with King Charles III – and it’s safe to say that she is excited.

“We will meet the King – it’s something I am still digesting!

“I couldn’t believe my ears when I was told I would be meeting the King.”

So what are the main differences between PNG and the UK according to Michaels?

“Everyone believes in God, we are a deeply Christian country and we have 22 provinces where each province has their own way of life and living where it’s been culturally inherited.

“What surprised me here was the buildings, the people and the technology. There’s a big difference.

“We have electricity and water supply back home, it goes on and off – sometimes for a week at a time but I love my country.”